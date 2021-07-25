Letter to the editor: Alienated drawn to snake oil sales

Human experience matters. So, when I did a study on alienation in the U.S., I learned something.

Powerlessness in the economy often produces it, political stagnation aggravates it. Cultural conflict along social divisions expresses it. And a public square that needlessly exaggerates people's fears of the future dumbs down discourse, enervates reform and hampers education that could mitigate it, i.e., where snake oil is for sale, the alienated are good customers.

When Americans can succeed in restoring prosperity to the majority, not billionaires; when they can focus on cooperation in the American two-party system; when they can free its public square of snake oil salesmen and re-establish education on its factual base; alienation will diminish, political and otherwise. May it be so.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

author,

"Dimensions of

Alienation,"

Missoula

