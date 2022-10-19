Letter to the editor: All aboard for Strohmaier!

Dave Strohmaier reflects the landscape and the people of Missoula County with unending energy and commitment. His untiring efforts in public service shows desire for this place we call home: economic sustainability, active communities, healthy children, and outstanding education. Dave is a devoted father and husband. He has a background of collaboration — bringing opposite views together with respect and understanding, lending experience as well as understanding in so many areas: Historical research, environmental health and safety, wildland firefighting, transportation — especially his leadership in the Big Sky Rail Authority, climate change, and a watchful interest on the environmental assessments and related needs. His strong relationship with Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes is incredible!