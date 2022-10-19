Letter to the editor: All aboard for Strohmaier!

Dave Strohmaier reflects the landscape and the people of Missoula County with unending energy and commitment. His untiring efforts in public service shows desire for this place we call home: economic sustainability, active communities, healthy children, and outstanding education. Dave is a devoted father and husband. He has a background of collaboration — bringing opposite views together with respect and understanding, lending experience as well as understanding in so many areas: Historical research, environmental health and safety, wildland firefighting, transportation — especially his leadership in the Big Sky Rail Authority, climate change, and a watchful interest on the environmental assessments and related needs. His strong relationship with Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes is incredible!
Dave Strohmaier is simply a good man, unimpressed with party affiliation or self-serving motivations. I have never heard a comment about being anything less than an honest listener or ignoring an ask for time to talk.
He cares deeply and we should honor our responsibility to vote! That is the critical part of a democracy. I believe a vote for Dave will be a vote for your wellbeing, our children’s and all the tomorrows in this place we call home! vote!
Addrien Marx,
Seeley Lake