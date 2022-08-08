 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: All Montanans need care

  • 0

All the recent rhetoric concerning Jon Tester's support of our veterans is wonderful indeed. However his support of his party's leadership and policies is really devastating not only to all Montanans but a nationwide problem. We need strong leaders who care for all their people not just special interest groups. People are struggling to feed their families, keep gas in their cars, survive the rising cost of energy. The raising rate of inflation is of concern to all Americans. Mr. Tester, thank you for supporting our veterans, please shower all Montanans with that same care!

Carol Salmonsen,

Florence

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News