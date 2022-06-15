Letter to the editor: Allow each of us to follow our sense of right and wrong

Often overlooked in abortion debates is the broader question of how to structure our criminal law. Those favoring criminalizing abortion do so in the face of consistent polls, extending back decades, showing a strong majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade and feel access to abortion should be legal in many cases.

Many anti-choice people consider outlawing abortion a moral imperative that transcends politics. A majority of their fellow citizens, however, feel just as strongly and, in equal good faith, reach the opposite conclusion. On issues involving sincere and ferociously held opinions on both sides, should a minority seek to forcibly impose its views on the majority, subjecting them to the criminal law’s most severe penalties? We’ve tried this before on other issues and ultimately concluded it not only doesn’t work, but that the attempt generally backfires, leading to unwavering opponents, unintended consequences, serious damage to the rule of law, and gaping holes in the social fabric impossible to repair.

A better approach: Allow each of us to follow our individual sense of right and wrong wherever it leads us — but not force our concept of morality upon opponents, as they heed the lessons of their own moral compass.

Mark Connell,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0