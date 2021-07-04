 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Allow rezoning for low-income housing
My immediate reaction upon reading of the proposed plan to rezone the Missoulian’s building was, “Oh no! Not more people in Missoula!” but then I came to my senses.

As the recent “heat dome” and our coming wildfires should make clear, parts of the U.S. are rapidly becoming uninhabitable. More and more climate “refugees” from both the U.S. itself and elsewhere are inevitable. What is indisputable is that our worship of “growth” is the motor driving the climate crisis. To use that term in a positive way at this stage of history is repugnant.

Should the rezoning be approved, I would make it conditional on low-income residency. Our own homeless, and the low-income climate refugees to come, mandate nothing less.

I look forward to public comments in order to express my strong feelings on this more fully.

Carol Ward,

Missoula

