Letter to the editor: Alter dangerous path we are on

When an attorney stands up in front of a crowd including the state superintendent of public instruction and suggests that the local superintendent of schools should be shot and there are no reactions other than laughter, I would suggest that it’s way past time to go to the barricades with these people!

The superintendent of public instruction is an elected official and her actions, or lack thereof, to me, are a sadly clear indication of where Montana is headed — if we did not already know.

Now is the time for all good citizens of Montana to come to the aid of their state, to paraphrase an historical quote, and alter the dangerous path we are currently on!

Dan McLaughlin,

Missoula

