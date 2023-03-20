This is in regard to the Sha-Ron overflow parking lot project that the County is planning to go through with. Every Missoulian should be outraged to find out that this is private land belonging to our neighbors. The county was desperate to acquire this piece of land. When an old trolly easement wasn't working to get their hands on it, they dug up an old 1888 Mullan Trail easement. Now they're trying to claim that the power company owns a chunk. Not true! This is a wildlife corridor, a neighborhood that will be hugely impacted by noise and blocked by traffic while trying to get to their homes. It won't even accommodate all the cars on the side of the road. I believe my alternative proposal wasn't even considered. In the month there is a problem, run a couple Mountain Line buses every hour with two pickup points for tubers. Improve the existing access with your air station. No one will have to shuttle their cars, no drunk driving, no cars left on the side of the road overnight, no impact to wildlife or neighborhood. Win win! But the county is full steam ahead. Your land could be next!