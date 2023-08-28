America is in the midst of an intensely stormy century — the historical processes of a smoldering fascist insurrection have overtaken our national psyche. A coordinated effort to weaken the minds of Americas’ populous into accepting future authoritarian/totalitarian rule is succeeding admirably.

The fascist method is to manipulate society by manufacturing illusionary foes, then sow fear and turmoil, destroying civil society. Fascism is a malignant ideology which leads to enslavement, despair and slaughter. Can America blow out the flame of fascism that threatens our national existence or will we run blindly with the forces of destruction?

Human existence is threatened by AI, climate change and nuclear annihilation. Human and ecological tipping points have been surpassed. The havoc of the future will exceed our ability to adapt. There is no thing so tragic that it can not happen.

Bill Bakeberg,

Missoula