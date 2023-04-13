Please vote to have Mr. Trump found guilty of multiple crimes and imprisoned for thousands of years. Why didn't someone prosecute Mr. Trump years ago for his sexual crimes, evading taxes, stealing money from the American people, stealing documents from the White House, trying to start civil war II, etc.? What does this say about the American justice system? What does this say about American voters? What does this say about democracy in the USA.? It seems very sad to me. If we can't even prosecute, find guilty and imprison someone like Mr. Trump for his multiple crimes which he's committed his whole life, then what hope is there for those who truly vote for a 'real' democracy, 'real' justice, a 'real' economy that helps all Americans? What kind of society worships a gun-running organization that funds millions of dollars into legislative campaigns that never vote for gun control? What kind of society tries to limit voting rights for mainly non-white Americans? What kind of society doesn't have a federally-sponsored medical insurance system paid for by wealthy Americans and corporations? What kind of society continues to dig for fossil fuel in the face of global warming?