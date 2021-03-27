 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: American military connection

Letter to the editor: American military connection

“The soldier is the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The soldier is also a citizen. In fact, the highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country.” —Gen. George S. Patton Jr.

In the early 1960s I played as a soldier often in imaginary World War II battles. We blasted with our imaginary 50-caliber machine guns, or blasted with flamethrowers. In the movie house was "The Dirty Dozen," and on TV, "Combat." No access to these weapons was available, however. There was a military mystique, in growing up. The Korean War was not glamorized, and during the later years of the Vietnam War, with death on television most nights, gun culture waned.

Then with the first gulf war, Bosnia, and onto Afghanistan and Iraq, with its numerous fictional depictions, comes another mystique flare-up. And perhaps there’s a renewal in war play. And most likely it may now include both girls and boys. And now some military style weapons are available to us, such as the sniper rifle shown in a recent "Outdoor Life" publication. We are a military nation and our current gun culture is still reflecting this.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

