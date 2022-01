I just want to thank, from the bottom of my heart, the people of Bonner and acknowledge the sacrifice you make; the people you have to deal with and the noise you all have to live with while concert season is going on. I have lived near West Glacier for almost 30 years and I understand what crowds can do to an area and the people who live there. So, thank you again for all you have to deal with regarding the amphitheater that is there.