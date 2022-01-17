 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: An act of grace

I was at the Palmer Street DMV renewing my driver’s license. I witnessed an ordinary act of grace that makes Missoula a great place to call home.

Two ladies in hijab head coverings were sitting to the right of me at the registration counter being processed. Their interpreter was helping them with formalities and technicalities that I take for granted in everyday scenarios.

Two spaces to the left of me was a man getting some routine document processed. He was tastefully dressed, wore a hat, and looked respectable. On his way out of the room he stopped at the station of the two refugees and said, “Welcome to Missoula. I hope it works out for you.”

This deed of kindness struck me for its unexpected humanity and decency. It never occurred to me to offer a word of encouragement in this setting. The women expressed vocal surprise once they understood the translation of his words, although he was long gone.

This is the type of person I want for a partner and who I aspire to be. Thank you for showing me the power of a well-intentioned word at the appropriate time and place.

Humbled,

Jason Stahl,

Missoula

