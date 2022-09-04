Letter to the editor: An era of degradation

The Colorado River’s Lake Powell and Lake Mead are rapidly approaching dead pool, that point where water can no longer flow downstream through Glen Canyon or Hoover Dam. Forty million people in America’s overpopulated Southwest, and much of America’s fruit and vegetables will be without life-sustaining water. Electrical generation at the dams will cease.

Where will our climate refugees be resettled, as many arid western cities in the doomed 21st century take on a nightmare shape? Will it be an orderly withdrawal or a manic stampede?

America is entering a era of unprecedented political/social/ecological degradation. An ongoing insurrection bent on its destruction gathers strength. In order to install an authoritarian regime, they will destroy the country from within, using political violence and social discontentment to achieve absolutist rule. Can America perform a collective exorcism, to stop dark powers from taking total control?

Nuclear-armed and more dangerous than ever our world steadily slides towards twin catastrophes, nuclear annihilation and devastating climatic changes. Extinction is looking backward, seeing no past, looking forward seeing life’s river flow into the abyss.

Bill Bakeberg,

Missoula