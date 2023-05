Former Montana Secretary of State Bob Brown reported (Missoulian May 17) that five former IRS Commissioners report that uncollected taxes equal the total taxes paid by the lower 90%. I am in the lower 90% — maybe you are also. I understand rich people wanting to hang onto their money; I can be selfish too. But for anyone in the lower 90% of taxpayers to support this grossly unfair taxing process makes my head spin.