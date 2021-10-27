Letter to the editor: Anderson cares deeply about Missoula

I wholeheartedly support Stacie Anderson for Missoula City Council Ward 5. I have gotten to know Stacie over the past few years. She is smart, a hard worker, and cares deeply about the city and Montana. But Stacie's best attribute is that she gets stuff done.

Stacie brings ideas to the table, and then implements solutions. She does not criticize and tear things down. Instead, she does the much harder work of finding the solutions to make Missoula a better place. It takes effort, persistence, and intelligence. And those are the qualities I want in our city councilors.

Stacie Anderson's experience on council and her influence as chair of the Public Safety and Health Committee are effective and impactful. Stacie advocated to make our Missoula police better by providing budget funding for more training, for the Mobile Crisis Unit, and the Crisis Intervention Training for all emergency responders — all of which make for a better Missoula. She has also worked on addressing affordable housing, and supported Missoula having plans in place for people with no homes.

As Colin Powell wrote, "Leadership is solving problems." Thank you, Stacie Anderson, for your leadership!

Rex Koenig,

Missoula

