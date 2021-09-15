Letter to the editor: Anderson cares for neighborhoods

Stacie Anderson has served Ward 5 well for the last four years, and I look forward to her continuing to represent Ward 5.

Serving on council takes commitment, hard work, patience, good listening skills and advocacy — all of which lead to making good decisions. Anderson has all of these qualities, and brings them to bear on her work on council.

Stacie Anderson is the chair of the Public Health and Safety Committee, and through that position advocates for Missoula's fire and police departments. She also ensured the creation of the Mobile Crisis Unit, which supplements our police by providing social support and resources when the police are not necessarily needed.

Finally, Councilwoman Stacie Anderson takes care of our neighborhoods. When the Marilyn Park tennis and basketball court is resurfaced this coming year, I will take my two boys to play there — all because of Anderson's advocacy and representation.

I vote for Stacie Anderson this November!

Melissa Phillips,

Missoula

