Letter to the editor: Anderson has shown commitment to Missoula
I support Stacie Anderson for City Council because she has consistently shown commitment to Missoula, and compassion for all Missoulians. As a constituent of Ward 5, Stacie helped me understand city zoning and other complex issues. Her knowledge, tenacity, and talent for teamwork are apparent. She works hard for our community and I greatly appreciate her service.

Stacie is a wonderful asset to the Missoula community and deserves our support. Please join me in voting for Stacie Anderson for Ward 5 on November 2!

Chad Cole,

Missoula

