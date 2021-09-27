Letter to the editor: Anderson has what is required to lead

I support the re-election of Stacie Anderson for Ward 5 Missoula City Council.

Stacie is the daughter of a police officer turned firefighter and born, raised and educated in Montana. She understands working-class values and commitment to service. She combines bold, strategic vision with pragmatic, common sense thinking. She is seeking a second term, cognizant of what will be required to help Missoula navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, address housing affordability, and better prepare for the impacts of climate crisis. She advocates for meaningful state level tax reform, knowing the current system emphasizing property taxes is unsustainable and doesn’t correspond with our present-day economy.

I've known and admired Stacie since 2014, when she was the development director for Montana Conservation Voters and I was board chair. As a county commissioner, I cannot stress enough the importance of a strong relationship with the city of Missoula and its city council. From potholes and bridge decks to soil health, homelessness, behavioral health, wildlife corridors and child care, the challenges we face and the people we serve demand nothing less.

Re-elect Stacie Anderson to represent Ward 5 and craft the solutions necessary to make Missoula work for all people.

Juanita Vero,

Greenough

