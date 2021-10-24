Letter to the editor: Anderson has worked hard

As a resident of Ward 5, I’m writing in support of Ward 5 incumbent Stacie Anderson for Missoula City Council.

Stacie has worked hard for Ward 5 and Missoula for four years. Her successful years on city council have demonstrated her ability to work with the other councilors, city department heads and other leaders in Missoula. As chair of Public Health & Safety, Stacie works diligently to ensure the police and fire departments have the necessary tools to ensure our community is safe.

In my neighborhood, Stacie advocated for the resurfacing of the Marilyn Park sports courts, which will occur later this fall or in the spring. Stacie willingly meets with constituents to explain issues or answer questions. I’ve emailed Stacie several times regarding questions about my neighborhood. She responded quickly and followed up after further investigation.

Ward 5 and Missoula need Stacie Anderson.

Vote for Stacie Anderson, Ward 5, city council.

Patricia DaSilva,

Missoula

