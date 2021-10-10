Letter to the editor: Anderson is knowledgeable and hardworking

Stacie Anderson is my choice for Missoula City Council, to continue to serve Ward 5. From 2014 to 2018 I had the privilege of serving Ward 5 on the council. I know how much work it takes and the difficult decisions that come before city councilors.

As a Realtor, I understand that Missoula has to balance the issues of affordable housing with quality of life. Over the last four years while representing Ward 5, Stacie has spent many hours talking with constituents regarding these issues, and helping to craft land-use decisions that navigate these competing demands of needing more inventory in Missoula, while also preserving our town's wonderful character.

Stacie is knowledgeable and hardworking, and does not shy away from the complexities of the local government. There are no easy answers to the issues facing Missoula ... but hard work and intelligence on city council will always create better solutions. Please vote to re-elect Stacie Anderson for Ward 5! She has my support — I hope she has yours, too.

Annelise Hedahl,

Missoula

