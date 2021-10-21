Letter to the editor: Anderson is smart, hardworking and available to her constituents

I urge Ward 5 voters to re-elect Stacie Anderson for Missoula City Council. After only one term, she has an impressive list of accomplishments and we need her drive and experience to continue this good work.

Affordable housing is a huge concern for most of us. Stacie was part of the team that created an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, partnered to build the Trinity Projects and worked to purchase the Scott Street parcel that will include permanently affordable housing.

Homelessness is another troubling issue. Stacie has worked to help find Temporary Safe Outdoor Shelter locations, set up an Emergency Winter Shelter and support the Poverello Center. By taking this proactive approach, we have been spared the huge tent cities that occupy so many other cities.

Taxes are another hot topic. Stacie really dives into understanding the city budget, and seeks opportunities to partner with other entities to get needed work done. One example is the successful partnership with MEP (Missoula Economic Partnership) to ensure that as many local businesses as possible were able to take advantage of Payment Protection Loans authorized under the CARES Act.

Stacie is smart, hardworking and available to her constituents. Please re-elect Stacie Anderson!