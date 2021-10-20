Letter to the editor: Anderson is true public servant

I was born and raised in Montana, moving to Missoula 60 years ago. Four years ago, I met Stacie Anderson on her campaign trail. She was elected to the Missoula City Council that year and is now seeking re-election in Ward 5.

I was immediately impressed with this young woman from Montana — filled with energy and knowledge of Missoula and her country. Her studies at the University of Montana and work during her past four years on Missoula City Council continues to enforce her love to help others. Stacie is a true public servant and continues to work for education, voting rights, sustainable energy, and women’s health, rights, and dignity. She also continues to fight to protect our healthy environment — air, water, and open spaces for generations to come.

I have seen her work Missoula’s Ward 5 door-to-door — reflecting her desire to listen to and be known by her constituents. She is a solid citizen, formed by family background, education in Kalispell and at UM, marriage to Mark, and homeowner in Ward 5. She continues to make Missoula a better place to live, work and play through her energy, honesty, and communication skills you want in a city council.

Gary V. Hughes,

Missoula

