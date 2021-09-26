Letter to the editor: Anderson shows up and works hard

This November, Ward 5 has an opportunity to re-elect Stacie Anderson to represent us on Missoula City Council. She has my full support. In my opinion Stacie has done an excellent job representing us. My husband and I have lived in the same house in the South Hills for over 50 years, and Stacie is one of the best city councilors we have ever had.

I served in the Montana legislature for four years and understand how much work goes into being an effective representative. Stacie does the work. She has helped guide land use decisions which impact our ward, when the council has the power to do so. She successfully advocated to upgrade Marilyn Park sports courts. She attends neighborhood council meetings and provides up to date information on our issues. She provided critical input on many city council decisions, while also advocating for tax reform at the legislative level which would help to diversify our tax base and ease our property taxes.

Stacie shows up and works hard. That is the city councilor I want for our wonderful neighborhoods in the South Hills. Please join me in voting for Stacie Anderson, City Council Ward 5, on Nov. 2!

Marilyn Ryan,

Missoula

