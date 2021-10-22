Letter to the editor: Anderson will work for local control

As the state legislator for House District 89, and as someone who values local control over local issues, I encourage the voters of Ward 5 to re-elect Stacie Anderson to Missoula City Council.

Stacie has good working relationships with the legislators representing the Missoula area. She keeps us updated on city issues and keeps track of the laws the Legislature passes that directly impact Missoulians on a local level. This relationship is important because the Montana Legislature dictates what types of taxes cities can have, and when and how homes are appraised for property tax purposes. Just recently the Legislature decided to override local control in many ways.

Stacie is very experienced, she understands the relationship between city and state law, and she is a big advocate for greater local control. As Thomas Jefferson said, “the government closest to the people serves the people best.” By re-electing Stacie Anderson, the voters are choosing a city councilor who will fight for local control and push the Legislature to let cities make their own decisions. She knows how get things done.

Katie Sullivan,

Missoula

