Got my primary ballot in the mail the other day, and was pleased to make my mark next to Andrea Davis’ name for Missoula mayor.

I’d like to see Andrea as our next mayor because she’s got 1) the executive experience; 2) the knowledge of and working relationships with city, county, and state government; 3) the deep commitment to our community and to working with partners — citizens, business owners, nonprofits — to help forge a positive path forward around housing, education, public safety and infrastructure, etc.

And, for me, most importantly she serves as a needed and healthy counterbalance to City Council. Not having been elected to public office before is not the same as inexperience or lack of political ability. I give a lot of credit to our City Council people for their energy and dedication to their constituents, but having a mayor not be of that body and able to reflect back, ask questions, bring a different perspective, is a positive thing.

I look forward to seeing Andrea Davis in that role. So please vote, and remember to return your ballots by Sept. 12.

Caroline Kurtz,

Missoula