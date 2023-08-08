Missoula is long overdue for a woman mayor. We now have a highly qualified candidate in Andrea Davis. Don’t miss this opportunity, folks. Andrea has a stellar track record in accomplishments in executive leadership and project fulfillment in the most important policy issues in city management — affordable and environmentally sustainable housing, transportation, planning and urban agriculture. Check out her superb qualifications by visiting her website andreaformissoula.com .

Though I respect the work of candidates who have prior service on City Council, that is not necessarily the best path for citizens to identify who should be their mayor. A mayor’s job goes beyond the project planning and ordinance details that councilors handle and that Andrea has already produced solutions for. Here is where Andrea has the secret sauce — PERSONALITY!! Mayors represent the flavor of their community, engaging all citizens with respect and warmth, interacting with other mayors and bringing home lessons and fresh approaches to our toughest issues. Andrea is the strongest candidate — her public persona reflects civic intelligence, integrity, community values and personal grace. Andrea Davis embodies the character and flair of Missoula. I urge you to vote for Andrea Davis for mayor and experience the excellence of women’s leadership.