As a lifelong Missoulian, I couldn’t be prouder to endorse Andrea Davis for Mayor.

Andrea is a professional community builder, an expert in all things affordable housing, and a committed conservationist. I’ve had the privilege of seeing her leadership style in action through my support of Homeword, the nonprofit organization she’s led for many years, and through her enthusiastic and collaborative style in the nonprofit community.

Andrea shares my concern that Missoula’s working families, artists, students and retirees are being priced out of Missoula. I believe she will address our city’s issues like a problem solver, not a politician.

While Andrea’s qualifications and list of endorsements make her the clear standout in the race, I’m also glad we may finally be able to elect a woman as mayor. Despite Missoula being the most progressive city in the state, we’ve yet to put a woman in charge. Andrea is ready, so let’s work get her elected. Get involved in this important race at andreaformissoula.com/.

Anna Martello,

Missoula