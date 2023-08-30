There are so many ways for us all to do our part in ensuring Missoula keeps its "secret sauce". One way we can all do this is to vote. This fall Missoula will decide who our next mayor will be, the person who will lead us forward into uncharted territory as the effects of climate change become increasingly real, people continue to migrate here at unprecedented rates, housing prices continue to skyrocket, and more and more people are finding it harder to meet their basic needs.

We are lucky to have a good pool of qualified candidates and I believe Mike Nugent and Jordan Hess could both be capable mayors. But I feel that Andrea Davis would be the best. She’s a rare individual, motivated by a demonstrated commitment to service rather than to ego-driven ambition. She’s smart, energetic, strategic, and well-connected across the state and within most arms of our own city government. She knows how to successfully lead people and organizations toward success. Like me, Andrea believes that human dignity is a basic human right, and that all our citizens deserve access to services that will help them meet their basic needs, such as food, housing, jobs, and health care. My wish is for Missoula to be a livable community for everybody not just those people who think, feel and look like I do.

Please become educated about Missoula’s current mayoral race and please vote. Ballots have already been mailed and need to returned by Sept. 12. USPS recommends mailing by Sept. 5 to make the deadline. With your vote you can be a part of shaping our community’s next chapter.

Wendy Ninteman,

Missoula