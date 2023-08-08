I was fortunate to meet Andrea when I worked with her at the Missoula Housing Authority almost 20 years ago. Her knowledge, commitment, and work ethic blew me away. Since then, I have watched as her work at MHA, and then as executive director of Homeword, has added much needed — and affordable — housing for Missoulians, including our most vulnerable neighbors. Andrea also has contributed to our community with volunteer work, including her service as the chair of the board of Neighbor Works Montana and a board member of Mountain Line and the Missoula Economic Partnership. Missoula needs someone who knows housing inside and out, has experience with transportation and economic development, and has a proven record of working with diverse groups of people to get things accomplished. I think it also could use someone with amazing energy, social skills, and a good sense of humor, which also describes Andrea. Please visit her website (Andreaformissoula.com) and check out the Facebook and other links there. Then, please join me in voting for Andrea in the mayoral primary (Sept. 12) and then the general election (Nov. 7).