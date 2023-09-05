In a pool of talented candidates, there is a choice which I find particularly exciting. Andrea Davis.

Andrea will be a mayor who leads from her heart and problem solves in and amongst community members.

She is a community leader who will bring a fresh outlook to a table of somewhat homogenous leadership.

Andrea has over 15 years of experience running a statewide organization. She manages the people who manage the people, who manage the people. She supervises budgets that roll into other budgets, and impact the smallest expenses. She holds relationships with community members, mayors, business owners, citizens, and elected officials across the state. She believes deeply that Missoula’s mayor needs to be spending time in Helena to educate and impact decisions that in turn are tying the hands of local communities.

What does it mean that the National Organization of Realtors are spending funds on Mike Nugent’s campaign? What will the long term implications be? Missoula is experiencing drastic change in our community from outside interests. I believe we have the power, wits, and desire to solve our bigger challenges without outside interests.

A vote for Andrea is a vote for dynamic leadership.

Aimee McQuilkin,

Missoula