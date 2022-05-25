Letter to the editor: Andrea Olsen has been ineffective

I was surprised to read the coordinated series of letters praising Andrea Olsen’s performance in her eight years as Representative of HD100. I’ve known Ms. Olsen for a considerable length of time predating her legislative service. In my experience she has been less than efficient and rarely successful. I couldn't recall anything legislatively that would change my perception. The group praise had me wondering if perhaps I’d been mistaken in my judgment. Fortunately, the legislative website has information available regarding legislators historical achievements. In her eight years of service Ms. Olsen has introduced some 43 bills. Of those, four have passed, two of which merely authorized further study. In other words, two bills of substance in eight years. Hardly the superlative performance we’ve been reading about. Still, if that’s the sort of seat warmer the voters in SD50 are looking for, I suppose that’s their business.