Letter to the editor: Andrea Olsen has strong vision for Montana

I am excited to have Andrea Olsen running for Montana Senate District 50! Andrea’s dedication and her policies improve our quality of life, both here in Missoula and statewide. She was born and raised in Missoula, and currently lives in the district — plus Andrea represented us well during her 8 years in the House. Her vision for Montana’s future is strong, thoughtful, and inclusive. Andrea is a public servant who has always protected our rights to a clean environment and clean water. Workers’ rights are at the forefront too because workers are at the core of Montana values. Andrea sponsored an online privacy bill protecting our students. She encourages renewable energies and housing efforts that are at the epicenter of our communities. Our kids need good nutrition as they head off to school in the morning and top-notch public education; thank-you Andrea for being there for our kids! I encourage all Missoulians to vote in the upcoming primary election. If you live in Senate District 50, I urge you to vote for Andrea Olsen.