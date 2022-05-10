Letter to the editor: Andrea Olsen will be asset to constituents

Andrea Olsen is an experienced legislator and highly competent lawyer whom we should elect to represent us in Senate District 50. I have had the pleasure of knowing and observing Andrea Olsen in her work for over 30 years. During her four sessions in the House, she has been invaluable in the deliberation of the crush of introduced bills. She has analyzed bills to identify those that are defective because they are ambiguous and overly broad, will have consequences unforeseen by drafters, or are unconstitutional and will waste the time of the legislature, attorney general’s office and courts. Andrea is deeply experienced in public service advocating for people, not corporations. She has served as an attorney for the Salish Kootenai Tribe, ASUM Legal Services, the Montana Public Defenders’ office, Disability Rights, and the Montana Conservation Project. She served in a Human Rights Fellowship at the United Nations, and has a Master’s Degree in International Indigenous Rights. It is important that, of the three SD50 candidates, Andrea lives in her district. She is close to her constituents and readily available to them. Andrea will be an asset to her constituents, her fellow senators and the people of Montana.