Letter to the editor: Andrea Olsen will work hard for everyone

After serving in the Montana House for eight years, my friend Andrea Olsen is now running for Montana Senate District 50. Missoula has been my home for most of my adult life and candidate Andrea Olsen has been a friend and fellow advocate much of that time. As a fifth generation Montanan and a life-long resident of her Senate district, Andrea serves the people. Her commitment to human rights, consumer advocacy, American Indian rights, housing accessibility, education, clean air, land and water as well as a clear focus on making Montana an even better place to live is remarkable.

When I came to Missoula in 1973, I learned that Montana has an “accessible” legislature of regular citizens. You won’t find another public servant much more accessible than Andrea. She is determined to do her job at the legislature with Missoula citizens. She listens. Andrea reads the bills carefully and will continue to make sure a law passed at the Montana legislature doesn’t have unintended consequences. With a thousand bills introduced each legislative session, careful review is extremely important. Please support Andrea Olsen for Senate District 50. She will work hard for all of us.

Linda Lee,

Helena

