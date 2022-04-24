Letter to the editor: Andy Nelson running for HD98

I want to introduce myself to those of you I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting yet.

My name is Andy Nelson. I grew up on a wheat farm outside of Culbertson, Montana, then ventured west to Missoula where I attended school and the University of Montana. Through volunteering and organizing, I developed a deep appreciation for the community, from the people to the landscape. From a young age, I was taught to give back to the communities that raised me. I am excited to share that I am running for state Legislature in House District 98.

As a proud gay man, I will be a voice for the LGBTQ+ community. I have battled alcoholism and made the decision at a young age to live a life of sobriety — I will advocate for resources, like suicide prevention and access to mental health care for those struggling with addiction. As a life-long Montanan, I want to invest in our next generation. I will advocate for affordable child care, quality public education, our teachers, along with our aging population and keeping Montana affordable.

I hope to meet you soon, and I would appreciate your support in the upcoming primary election this June.

Andy Nelson,

Missoula

