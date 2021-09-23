Letter to the editor: Ankney ignores economic costs

It is stunning, but entirely predictable, that Sen. Duane Ankney can write an entire column on the Clean Energy Payments Programs and never once mention the enormous human and economic costs of climate change that the program is intended to address.

No, as usual, all that Ankney, who chairs the Montana Senate Energy Committee, cares about is coal and his determination to dig up every last ton of it in eastern Montana. Any attempt to transition the energy system away from coal and towards renewables is, in Ankney’s view, a leftist plot intended to “cheer up Greta Thunberg.”

Ankney’s callous disregard of the consequences of climate change is short sighted and anti-economic, but it probably plays well with the home folks back in Colstrip. But I’d like to see him take that same message to the people in communities in Louisiana that have been destroyed by hurricanes or the towns in California that have been burned out in massive forest fires. Maybe, just maybe, if he did that he would realize that those people are suffering, and along with Greta Thunberg, they should be listened to and taken seriously, rather than being sneered at.