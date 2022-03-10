Letter to the editor: Another gem from Daines

Dear Sen. Daines — You recently emailed your constituents to make sure nobody missed your oped on the price of beef and the need for government regulation. Yes indeed, I read the piece, and found it very amusing.

I can visualize you reading over your first draft and smiting your forehead: “My God! I sound like a Democrat! Regulate huge rapacious corporations? We Republicans love huge rapacious corporations and hate regulations!” So to avoid alienating any Republican voters while you were courting the ranch vote, you hastily added a few insults to President Biden at the end.

Another gem of prose from Sen. Daines.

Linda Woodbridge,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1