Letter to the editor: Another gem from Daines

Dear Sen. Daines — You recently emailed your constituents to make sure nobody missed your oped on the price of beef and the need for government regulation. Yes indeed, I read the piece, and found it very amusing.

I can visualize you reading over your first draft and smiting your forehead: “My God! I sound like a Democrat! Regulate huge rapacious corporations? We Republicans love huge rapacious corporations and hate regulations!” So to avoid alienating any Republican voters while you were courting the ranch vote, you hastily added a few insults to President Biden at the end.

Another gem of prose from Sen. Daines.

Linda Woodbridge,

Missoula

