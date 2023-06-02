What a short-sighted commentary by Cynthia Allen on guns and mental health (Missoulian online). She sites both mental health and guns as responsible for mass shootings and concludes that nothing can be done.

So why does the US have so many violent shootings, compared to other nations? Is our society more deranged than any other? Some believe so. I've heard Europeans claim that America’s violence results from being settled by immigrants that couldn’t get along elsewhere. So, are we genetically flawed? Does that fit with Allen’s reasoning?