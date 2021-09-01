Letter to the editor: Any answers to many questions?

Being isolated for the past 17-plus months — wearing a mask when I do venture out — I have been doing a lot of thinking. I have a lot of questions; anyone have the answer?

1. Why are people so wrapped up about what happened in the past — of which they had no control over — that they are taking up the present to correct it — and ignoring the future? Can't we learn from other's mistakes?

2. Drugs — illegal — that have an adverse affect on others are frowned upon by the law. Not all drugs affect people the same way. Why the vaccine for all? Can't we choose what goes into our own bodies?

3. Who gave anyone the right to kill another human being? When an egg in a woman's body is fertilized, it becomes a living human being, growing and developing in the body. No one has the right to end that God-given life. Who fired the the shepherd of his flock?

I would ask a lot more, but I'm 88 years old and not sure I have the time to wait for the answers. Maybe, after I'm in the distant past, someone will have an answer.

Virginia B. Horner,

Missoula

