Letter to the editor: Applaud challenge of campus gun law

I applaud the decision of the Board of Regents to challenge the Legislature's (Brad Tschida's votes) and governor's decisions. I appreciate Dr. Douglas Coffin's opinion on the matter of House Bill 102 (campus gun carry), but for a slightly different reason.

The first time a Griz fan shoots a Bobcat fan (or vice versa) during or after a sporting event, enrollment will drop further as parents do not want their kids attending a college where their kids can be killed (or commit suicide easily). It seems the University of Montana has enough problems with enrollment, and constitutionally it is the regents' job to figure out how to keep kids safe.

This Republican majority decided to tell the citizens of the state how to manage their affairs, and in doing so overstepped their bounds. Voters need senators like Diane Sands, but since she is termed out, another Democrat must be elected to represent Missoula County, not some far-right Republican agenda. Think Willis Curdy.

George Hart,

Missoula

