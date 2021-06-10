Letter to the editor: Applaud Daines for postal reforms

The U.S. Postal Service is a vital part of the American economy, providing affordable and reliable package delivery to local businesses and consumers. Especially since the pandemic’s start, USPS has been a crucial component of our daily lives, delivering life-saving medications, home supplies, e-commerce products and more, straight to our doorsteps. However, we cannot take these services for granted; in many rural communities USPS is the only option for package delivery or otherwise pay higher surcharges with private carriers.
That’s why we applaud U.S. Sen. Steve Daines for backing postal reform that would enshrine an integrated delivery network with six-day mail and package delivery into law. His support is critical to Montana residents and small businesses.
John McHugh,
chair of the
Package Coalition,
former secretary
of the U.S. Army,
Washington, D.C.