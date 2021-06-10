Letter to the editor: Applaud Daines for postal reforms

The U.S. Postal Service is a vital part of the American economy, providing affordable and reliable package delivery to local businesses and consumers. Especially since the pandemic’s start, USPS has been a crucial component of our daily lives, delivering life-saving medications, home supplies, e-commerce products and more, straight to our doorsteps. However, we cannot take these services for granted; in many rural communities USPS is the only option for package delivery or otherwise pay higher surcharges with private carriers.