Thank you Mary Sheehy Moe for sharing with us one of the major influences behind your always incisive, profoundly humane, and wonderfully wise Sunday columns. As someone who generally looks for reasons not to read opinion pieces, I somewhat reluctantly decided to give yours a shot when it began appearing in the Sunday Missoulian some months ago. I’m so grateful that I did. It’s rare that a writer combines a brilliant intellect with strongly held political and social convictions, but most of all, with such a generous heart.

Now I understand a little better where that comes from. Your father was the kind of dad we all should have had: Loving, fair-minded, and perhaps most important of all, possessed of a rich, kind, infectious sense of humor. “Above all, he loved laughter …” you write. Sold! His smile says it all, and I’m happy to tell you, he lives on in the words you give us every Sunday.