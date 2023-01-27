Letter to the editor: Appreciate NPR

I just want to say how much I enjoy listening to National Public Radio up here in Eureka. It was so awesome to get out of school after a long week of teaching and get to listen to the Pea Green Boat. I found myself sitting in the car in the driveway to hear the end.

If you have kids this is just an awesome show at 4 p.m. daily. I also just love hearing the news, especially Montana news because up here in Lincoln County our local channels on the satellite providers come out of Spokane no matter how many people sign a petition, we just can't seem to change it. So thanks MTPR for choosing Eureka to get a station! Love, love, love!