We recently drove to the National Museum of Forest Service Visitor Center. We wanted to see the addition of T-12, a World War II plane that had been repurposed and worked as a fire fighting airplane. The plane served in the fleet at Neptune Aviation in Missoula until its retirement. We are happy that Neptune Aviation took the time to restore this beautiful plane for everyone to view, We are also appreciative to have the plane permanently on display at the Forest Service History Museum in Missoula. It is a nice addition to the other exhibits at the Museum. Thank you to Neptune Aviation and the National Museum of Forest Service history for providing this plane. We hope everyone will take time to view this beauty.