Thank you to Scouting BSA Troop 1919 Girls for providing chili lunch, songs and skits to First United Methodist Church. Troop 1919, established by FUMC in 2019, is the only girls troop of Scouting BSA in Missoula. The troop of 10 girls is led by Scoutmaster Dr. Ann Grimshaw (DNP) Lieutenant Commander, United States Navy (retired). The girls attended Scout Sunday with FUMC to celebrate the Feb. 8 anniversary of 123 years of Boy Scouts of America. Their community service is just one example of how the girls are working toward building a better community while transcending the trail to Eagle Scout and beyond.