Letter to the editor: Appreciation for Elections office

Retirement offers the chance to engage in community and volunteer activities otherwise impossible with a busy work schedule. In turn, this engagement offers fresh perspective and maybe inspiration.

Having served as a temporary aide at the Missoula County Elections Office for the first time this election season, I gained new appreciation for the dedicated leaders, staff, and volunteers whose combined efforts make it possible for us to exercise our right to vote.

Bradley Seaman and Jill Bezdicek in particular set a positive tone for everyone involved, did their best to minimize delays and discomfort for people waiting in line on Election Day, and conveyed through their words and actions a sincere dedication to an inclusive democratic process.

More immediately, I enjoyed engaging with a diverse cross-section of Missoula County voters, each of whom expressed appreciation for the opportunity to participate — despite cold weather, long lines, and sometimes-confusing procedural steps. I was especially moved by many young, motivated brand-new voters.

As for the election outcomes, I’m happy with some, disappointed with others. I wish more registered voters exercised this privilege. But working directly with voters and elections officials provided me with a timely dose of hope for our often-troubled democratic process.

Sarah Bates,

Missoula