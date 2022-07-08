Letter to the editor: Appreciation for healthcare workers

Having just spent an unexpected four weeks at St. Pat’s, I am blown away by the care I received. From the first night in the Emergency Department to the ICU to my extended stay up on the 5th floor, I was never more than a few seconds away from expert, compassionate care. The docs who treated me were all skilled professionals to whom I am utterly grateful, but I must give special praise to the nurses and techs — the real, moment-to-moment, caregivers.

In recent years, we have heard accounts of heroism from this group, especially in fighting COVID: physical exhaustion, compassion as victims died with no family members in the room, courage facing personal risk from the deadly virus. And I too howled out the window in praise and appreciation. But to actually experience that kind of commitment (I did not have COVID) was something else again. I would name them all if I could, but in lieu of that here’s one more howl of appreciation for this corp of everyday angels.

So to all of you, thank you for what you do, every day, with open hearts and skilled hands. Bless you all!

Patrick Hutchins,

Missoula