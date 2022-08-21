Letter to the editor: Appreciation for John Engen

In recent years I’ve had strong disagreement with many of Mayor John Engen's policies and how they are shaping the city I grew up in, particularly as they related to the police, homeless people, development, etc. But these are political disagreements, problems besetting every city, and Mayor Engen never seemed to me to be an unreasonable man unwilling to listen to other people. If his governance has failed, it is through the failure of those of us who have failed to organize in favor of something different. I think Engen was a decent man, an admittedly flawed man, but a man who I believe never had anything less than the best interests of our city, as he saw them, in mind. Years ago he spoke at my son’s high school graduation and while I don’t remember his words, I remember appreciating very much what he had to say to those young people. Our city can be better, but today it is worse off without John Engen at the helm. And for those of us who still want something better for our community, the task just became immeasurably more difficult.