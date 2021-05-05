 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Appreciation for new library layout
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Appreciation for new library layout

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aren’t we lucky? The new Missoula Public Library, now open, is beautiful, spacious, bright, people-friendly, interactive and free.

The collections are well spaced and organized on different levels. I was most impressed with the children’s collection on the second floor, as it is eye-catching and hands-on, inviting kids of all ages to try out the exhibits.

Remembering the old library, now the Missoula Art Museum on Pattee Street, and stepping down to the basement with my preschool children to check out books, I felt appreciation for each level of the new library.

Kudos to the library director, trustees and community for supporting such a pleasing new building. As a former trustee, I’m proud of all the small and large donations given to the library, reflecting a commitment for cradle-to-grave literacy and all the fun in between. Laura Norman would have loved it.

Elaine Shea,

Missoula

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News