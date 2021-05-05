Letter to the editor: Appreciation for new library layout

Aren’t we lucky? The new Missoula Public Library, now open, is beautiful, spacious, bright, people-friendly, interactive and free.

The collections are well spaced and organized on different levels. I was most impressed with the children’s collection on the second floor, as it is eye-catching and hands-on, inviting kids of all ages to try out the exhibits.

Remembering the old library, now the Missoula Art Museum on Pattee Street, and stepping down to the basement with my preschool children to check out books, I felt appreciation for each level of the new library.

Kudos to the library director, trustees and community for supporting such a pleasing new building. As a former trustee, I’m proud of all the small and large donations given to the library, reflecting a commitment for cradle-to-grave literacy and all the fun in between. Laura Norman would have loved it.

Elaine Shea,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2