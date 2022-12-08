Letter to the editor: Appreciation for plow operators

During winter every property owner and resident has a duty to keep public sidewalks adjoining their private property clear of snow and ice. It is required in the municipal codes and is a basic courtesy for our neighbors and the pedestrian public. My dad taught me the standard to which sidewalks should be cleared: edge to edge, down to the concrete. I try to meet these standards whenever it snows.

I fight a battle with the snowplows who keep the streets clear for motorists. The plows create berms that block the crosswalks I try to keep clear. I had just finished shoveling snow today when the road grader came to plow the street. Seeing me, the plow operator made a few deft moves with the blade of the plow and moved the snow away from blocking the crosswalk. It was a move of both skill and grace and I was grateful.

Prompt snow removal is a challenge on streets and sidewalks. We must all be patient and diligent about it. Sometimes, as in this case, we can work together and make a good outcome. Thanks to that skillful plow operator.

Geoff Badenboch,

Missoula